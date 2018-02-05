TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in Round 2.5 Now

Dear friends, we have made a mistake.

You all just finished voting in what was supposed to be the top 32 of TV's Top Couple 2018, but in reality it was only the top 30. Two couples were unfairly missing from the poll. One is a groundbreaking romance between a Muslim artist and a social media manager. The other is a questionable coupling of an aunt and her secret nephew. Both are incredibly important and not to be forgotten when considering TV's most important romances.

Sorry, we're humans and sometimes we mess up a little bit, but here we are to try and make amends.