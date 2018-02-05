This Is Us: See the Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Super Bowl Episode

If you thought watching the Pearson family's home envelope in flames was hard to watch, imagine filming that episode of This Is Us.

The cast and crew took to Twitter to reveal some behind the scenes details about the emotional episode that aired after the Super Bowl. In "Super Bowl Sunday," viewers finally learned what happened to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) the night of the house fire. He didn't go up in smoke with the house, but suffered a heart attack later at the hospital. His "widow maker" was caused by the amount of smoke he inhaled while securing his family and their precious belongings.