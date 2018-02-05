Solo: A Star Wars Story's First Full Trailer Is Here

Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, fans got their first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story. The initial footage from the film—all 45 seconds of it—debuted on NBC during the 2018 Super Bowl, featuring glimpses of Kira (Emilia Clarke), Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) in the prequel. To fans' delight, the first full-length trailer premiered Monday on ABC's Good Morning America.
"I've been running scams on the streets since I was 10. I was kicked out of the Flight Academy for having a mind of my own," a young Han vows. "I'm going to be a pilot—best in the galaxy."
Beckett puts together a crew, inviting Han and co. to join. During one escape mission, Han tells his partners in crime, "I thought we were in trouble there, but it's fine. We're fine." Moments like that make it easier to appreciate when an older Han says, "I have a bad feeling about this."
The nearly two-minute sneak peek gave fans a more in-depth look at how Han (first played by Harrison Ford in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope) came into possession of the Millennium Falcon—a.k.a. the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy." The trailer also offered the first glimpses of Paul Bettany and Thandie Newton, whose roles remain somewhat mysterious.
Phil Lord and Christopher Milleroriginally directed the blockbuster, but as production neared its end in June, Ron Howard was hired to replace the duo. Reshoots were finished in October. And while John Powell is scoring the film, Star Wars icon John Williams is composing its theme.
Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters nationwide Memorial Day weekend.