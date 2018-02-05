Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her 1-Year Anniversary With Alex Rodriguez

Happy dating anniversary to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

The two spent their special day with her twins and his two daughters in Minneapolis, where she headlined the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, a pre-Super Bowl LII show. Onstage, she sported several sexy looks and A-Rod was her biggest fan, Instgramming throughout the night. He attended the show with his kids and sat with Derek Hough, J.Lo's World of Dance co-judge.

Onstage at the concert, Lopez gave her beau a special shout-out before performing her song "Us," saying, "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you."

E! News' Sibley Scoles was with J.Lo after the performance, where the pop star explained her impromptu shout-out. "It was our little anniversary, so it was a special night. I kept thinking 'Oh, God—February 3! That's our day. Oh, my God! It's been a year.' It was more spontaneous than anything else. It wasn't too planned. I thought about it, and I thought, 'Maybe I'll do it; maybe I won't,'" Lopez said. "But it was a great show, in general, and...I don't know. We felt really good."