Tiffany Haddish Shows the Pains of Not Shopping Local in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

Not only is Tiffany Haddish hilarious, beautiful and relatable, she's also an avid Groupon user.

So it only made sense for the discount site to hire her as their official spokesperson, especially after her funny story about taking her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on a Groupon swamp tour went viral. When Groupon heard about the viral story in which she took the ultra famous couple on a tour through the swamps of Louisiana, they knew they had to have her as their spokesperson.

In her official commercial debut as the company spokesperson during the 2018 Super Bowl, Haddish showed just what happens to people who don't support local businesses—you can basically expect a football being kicked to your groin.