Watch the New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer From 2018 Super Bowl

Get ready to take a trip to the Marvel Universe with the release of the newest Super Bowl trailer for the Avengers.

Your favorite superheroes will once again fight the evil Thanos played by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War. And if the trailer is any indicator, this one is going to be jam packed with intense battles and emotional losses.

Joining together to fight Thanos is Vision (Paul Bettany), War Machine (Don Cheadle), The Collector (Benico Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Wong (Benedict Wong), Shuri (Letitia Wright)and other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.