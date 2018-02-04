Westworld Season 2 Trailer Is Here! Watch the Super Bowl Commercial Now

Westworld is back!

Well, sort of. HBO debuted the first look at the Western thriller's second season during the Super Bowl on Sunday, marking the network's first commercial to air during the big game in over 20 years, and just because we spent our entire first viewing of the trailer focusing on it: Yes, that is a lovely piano version of Kanye's "Runaway."

While season one left us in the midst of a kind of host/robot revolt, with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) fully "awake" and ready to take down everyone in charge of the park, season two appears to be picking up in that same vein.