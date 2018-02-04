Lana Del Rey "Doing Fine" After Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping

Lana Del Rey says she's "doing fine" two days after police arrested a man for allegedly planning to kidnap her.

On Friday night, officers detained and took into custody a 43-year-old man named Michael Hunt outside the singer's concert in Orlando on charges of aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon. He has not commented and remains in jail. The police said that they had received earlier in the day received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat to Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Grant) and got to him before he could get near the singer at her show at Amway Center.

"Hey kiddos. I'm doing fine," Del Rey tweeted on Sunday. "Thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta can't wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u."