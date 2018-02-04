Surprise! The Cloverfield Paradox Will Stream on Netflix After the 2018 Super Bowl

Ava DuVernay promised something big and she wasn't kidding!

Ahead of the 52nd Super Bowl Sunday night, the Oscar-nominated director teased her millions of followers with a hint about something in store for the night's broadcast.

"#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight," she alerted everyone online. "Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making."

Naturally, the hint sent followers into a frenzy theorizing over what she could be referencing. However, it wasn't long before the proof was on everyone's screens when a trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox aired with little prior publicity. As an added twist, the film will be available to stream on Netflix after the big game.