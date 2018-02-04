Chris Pratt Bares his Abs in 2018 Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

Chris Pratt is training for the role of his lifetime—starring in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial.

In the 2018 Super Bowl ad, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor gears up for a starring role in the Big Game commercial. From lifting mini weights to naming his beer commercial character, Pratt goes all in to get ready for big ad. At one point, he even gives viewers a glimpse of his abs.

"You gotta be fit. You gotta love Michelob Ultra," he says in the spot. "It's not like anyone else could do this."

But when Pratt shows up at the studio lot to film the commercial he sees a crowd of people looking to audition.