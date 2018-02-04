Logan Paul Returns to YouTube After "Suicide Forest" Video Scandal

Logan Paul has returned to YouTube.

The YouTube star, who was at the center of scandal last month after he temporarily posted a video showing the body of a suicide victim while in a forrest in Japan, has since returned to YouTube with a new vlog.

"Im back," he announced to more than four million of his Twitter followers. "New vlog go watch." The video features the 22-year-old dressed as a bearded man who's washed up on shore.

"The maverick Logan Paul showing his face for the first time after the disgraced YouTuber has been spotted across the country hiding his face from paparazzi and seen swallowing his tears on social media like a little baby," a narrator describes in the background.