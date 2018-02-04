Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Baby Bumps Together: "What a Magical Ride It's Been"

Snapchat
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashianbonded through sisterhood and motherhood.
On the heels of the 20-year-old's confirmation that she gave birth to a baby girl last week, her older sister sweetly looked back on the months they spent as mamas-to-be together.
"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been!" Khloe penned to her little sis. "I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it."
As she continued, "God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."
The siblings went about their pregnancies similarly at first with both keeping their little ones a secret. While reports swirled back in September 2017 that both were expecting, Khloe waited until late December 2017 to confirm the news that she's slated to welcome her firstborn with beau Tristan Thompson.
Meanwhile, Kylie opted out of publicly addressing the pregnancy at all until her baby girl was born. After welcoming her daughter with Travis Scott, Kylie took to social media to explain why she had stayed out of the spotlight for the entire process.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she penned on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
However, the makeup mogul did take fans behind the scenes with a documentary-style video she also shared on Sunday, which chronicled her entire road to baby.
Meanwhile, Khloe announced in early January that she had officially reached six months in her own pregnancy, confirming that her little one will have his or her grand arrival soon.
Congratulations ladies!