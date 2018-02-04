Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Nursery

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott's baby girl will have an amazing wardrobe and plenty of room all to herself, and not just because her mom's got a giant house.

Kylie announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had given birth to a daughter, her and Travis' first child, four days prior. She had never until that point confirmed she was pregnant, despite multiple reports over the past few months.

Along with her announcement, she also shared a YouTube video that chronicles her pregnancy. She is seen opening a baby gift of a pair of baby Nikes, given by BFF Jordyn Woods...and an entire row of shelves lined with baby shoes. Kylie also shows a couple of rack of multiple baby outfits, including bodysuits and dresses, many of which are pink.

Several months ago, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started setting up not one but two rooms for her child, E! News has learned. A source said Kylie was "obsessed with buying things for the baby and figuring out what the nursery will look like."

Another source said she had decorated the nursery in classic light pink and white.

"She wanted it to be very clean and simple," the source said.