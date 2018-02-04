Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Girl's Lavish Life: From Hand-Me-Down Diamonds to Front Row Concerts

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's baby girl is here and it's safe to say her life will be nothing short of fabulous.

With a reality mogul for a mom and a superstar rapper as her dad, it looks like this little girl is going to be following in the footsteps of her cousin, North West

From sitting front row at Coachella while her daddy Travis Scott performs, to collabing with her mom on her very own Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, the couple's firstborn is going to get the best of both worlds.

While we wait for all the cute photos of Kylie's firstborn, let's take a look at just some of the luxurious perks she's sure to enjoy in E!'s gallery below!

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Girl's Lavish Life

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

