Angelina Jolie Wears Silver Gown and Brings Shiloh and Zahara to Annie Awards

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Elsa Hosk, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Elsa Hosk's Bodysuit Is Only $20!

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide

J.Lo & A. Rod Will Inspire Your S.O.'s Valentine's Day Gift

Shopping: Sneakers

20 Trendy Sneakers You Can Wear On or Off the Field

Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

David Livingston/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie shimmered and sparkled as she made another celebrity event a girls' night out.

Wearing a sleeveless silver Atelier Versace gown, The 42-year-old Oscar winner brought two of her and ex Brad Pitt's six children, 13-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh, to the 2018 Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Zahara wore a black lace top and pants, while Shiloh sported a black suit.

There, she shared the award for Best Animated Feature-Independent for the movie The Breadwinner, which she co-produced. The film is about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. Jolie, an UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador dedicated to helping refugees, has visited the war-torn country several times and opened an all-girls school there in 2013.

Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

David Livingston/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

David Livingston/Getty Images

The Breadwinner was nominated for nine other awards. Disney's animated movie Coco received the most wins—11 out of 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature.

Both films are nominated for 2018 Oscars. See a full list of nominations.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Celeb Kids , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -