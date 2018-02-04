Angelina Jolie Wears Silver Gown and Brings Shiloh and Zahara to Annie Awards

Angelina Jolie shimmered and sparkled as she made another celebrity event a girls' night out.

Wearing a sleeveless silver Atelier Versace gown, The 42-year-old Oscar winner brought two of her and ex Brad Pitt's six children, 13-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh, to the 2018 Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Zahara wore a black lace top and pants, while Shiloh sported a black suit.

There, she shared the award for Best Animated Feature-Independent for the movie The Breadwinner, which she co-produced. The film is about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. Jolie, an UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador dedicated to helping refugees, has visited the war-torn country several times and opened an all-girls school there in 2013.