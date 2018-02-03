Tom Brady Gets Visit From Gisele Bündchen and Family at Super Bowl 2018 Practice

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 7:50 PM

Gisele Bündchen is all about standing by her man!

On Saturday, the supermodel stopped by husband Tom Brady's practice ahead of his big Super Bowl LII game tomorrow at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But she didn't come alone!

Brady's doting wife brought along their kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin, and the rest of the footballer's tight-knit family ahead of tomorrow's big match-up.

Tomorrow, Brady will lead the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles during football's biggest night of the year.

The Pats' quarterback shared an Instagram photo of the whole crew, along with the simple but clear caption, "Family and Football ❤️ #gopats."

 

The Pats have played in seven Super Bowls with Brady and the superstar athlete has been honored with four Super Bowl MVP awards (Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI), which is the most ever by a single player.

The statuesque world-famous beauty posted a photo on her Instagram cuddled up with her husband since 2009 and the father of her kids. For the stadium visit, the Brazilian opted for a chunky red cable knit sweater, skinny jeans and tan boots. Her hubby was outfitted in his team's gear.

She captioned the sweet image, "❤️."

Check out the couple's most adorable moments...

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, 2007

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Struck by Cupid

Barely two months after first meeting, the new couple bundle up for lunch on Feb. 13, 2007, presumably to talk Valentine's Day plans.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

Young and in Love

The New England Patriots quarterback, already a three-time Super Bowl winner, gives his model girlfriend something to smile about in March 2008.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Fantasy Figures

The couple fit right in at the 2008 Met Gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy." And their outfits are nice, too.

Tom Brady, Gisele, Wedding

Instagram

Wedding Day

The gorgeous couple tie the knot in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2009.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

AP Photo/Tadeu Vilani/Agencia RBS

Sweet Treat

The newlyweds take a peaceful ice cream break in March 2009.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

Picture Perfect

These two are rather dazzling in May 2009.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Black-Tie Affair

The couple attend one of their many Met Galas together, here in 2010.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Hair Today

Both spouses were letting their hair down in March 2011.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Long and Flowing

The couple cut a striking figure on the red carpet at the 2011 Met Gala. That year's name of the game was "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Reuters /Landov

Made in the Shades

The star couple steal away for a smooch in 2012.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages

Having a (Met) Ball

Tom goes with his standard tux to the 2012 Met Gala.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

STICKMAN/bauergriffinonline.com

Doing Good on Date Night

The couple keep close in September 2012 at the Mayo Bowl, a bowling event benefiting Pitching in for Kids and Boston Medical Center.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

David Tonnessen, PacificCoastNews.com

A-Listers

The striking duo make the Hollywood scene for a pre-Oscars party in 2013.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Splash News

Date Night

The parents of two steal away for dinner at ABC Kitchen in Manhattan in April 2013.

Tom Brady, Jack, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

Family Fun Day

Big kids for a day, the proud parents enjoy Cars Land at Disney's California Adventure in July 2013.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Get Met, It Pays

Another May, another Met Gala, this one 2013's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture."

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

Splash News

The Wife Can Be a Handful

Their dog genteelly looks away as the couple steal a kiss on the beach in March 2014.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Bauer Griffin

Bred for Beantown

Dinner time in Boston in March 2014.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Instagram

Get a Room

Well, they might be in a room already as they keep the romance alive in August 2014.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

PacificCoastNews

Fashionable Couple

These two make the most of date night once again, here in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood in June 2014.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, MET Gala

Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Same Met Time, Same Met Channel

These two couldn't be more relaxed on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan

Splash News

All in the Family

Tom and Gisele enjoy a May 2015 day in the park with the kids and Bridget Moynahan, mom of Tom's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Homeward Bound

The couple enjoy a jaunt back to Gisele's native Brazil for the 2014 World Cup Final match between Germany and Argentina.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

instagram

Happy Halloween

The Cowardly Lion finally manned up and planted one on Dorothy.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Super Bowl XLIX

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Nice Job, Honey

Gisele congratulates her man on the Patriots' win in Super Bowl XLIX, his fourth championship.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

Splash News

Fit for Prints

The couple take a dip on a family vacay in Costa Rica in March 2014.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Instagram

Instagram

Life Is Beautiful

The couple enjoy the fruits of their labors in paradise with the kids and Gisele shares the memory on Tom's 38th birthday.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Ordonez/Jackson/INFphoto.com

Eye of the Storm

The beleaguered duo step out in New York in August 2015, their first sighting together since Tom appealed his Deflategate suspension.

 

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Exclusive

David Dunleavy/Splash News

Look of Love

The couple enjoys a romantic date night at the movies.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

FameFlynet

Cuddle Up

The lovebirds leaned on each other to stay warm during  their son Benjamin's hockey game in early 2016.

From Pink's National Anthem to the action on the field and Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated Halftime Show performance, which will not be featuring Janet Jackson, Super Bowl LII is sure to have some not-to-miss moments.

 

