Kate Middleton Launches Children's Mental Health Week 2018 With Personal Video

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Patron of children’s mental health charity Place2Beho, has recorded a special video message to help launch Children’s Mental Health Week 2018, which is from Feb. 5-11 in England.
In the video, fans can see a rare peek at the royal, who is pregnant with her third child, as she tells the camera, "Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives. It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves."
In the video message was filmed at last month’s visit to Reach Academy Feltham, the mother of two, going on three, says, "Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin."
The theme of the 2018 campaign, which was created by Place2Be, is "Being Ourselves" and works to encourage children and young people to feel comfortable with who they are in order to cope with life's challenges.
George and Charlotte's mother said, "Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfill their true potential."
"This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive," said the do-gooder.
Kate, who has been on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway with husband Prince William, added, Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a role to play. When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves."
The Duchess of Cambridge has been Royal Patron of Place2Be since 2013.
Kate is also the Patron of Action on Addiction, Royal Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Royal Patron of The Art Room, Patron of the The National Portrait Gallery, London, Patron of SportsAid, and Patron of The Natural History Museum and Patron of the 1851 Trust.