Kate Middleton Launches Children's Mental Health Week 2018 With Personal Video

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Patron of children’s mental health charity Place2Beho, has recorded a special video message to help launch Children’s Mental Health Week 2018, which is from Feb. 5-11 in England.

In the video, fans can see a rare peek at the royal, who is pregnant with her third child, as she tells the camera, "Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives. It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves."

In the video message was filmed at last month’s visit to Reach Academy Feltham, the mother of two, going on three, says, "Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin."

The theme of the 2018 campaign, which was created by Place2Be, is "Being Ourselves" and works to encourage children and young people to feel comfortable with who they are in order to cope with life's challenges.