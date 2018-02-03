Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Lana Del Rey Before Concert

Lana Del Rey is safe despite a very dangerous situation.

A man named Michael Hunt was arrested for attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking before the singer's concert at the Amway Center in Orlando, FLA., on Friday night, E! News can confirm.

The Orlando Police tweeted the information to the public on Saturday, "ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center."

Another tweet with more information explains that Hunt had made threats against the singer, was carrying a knife and had concert tickets on him at the time of the arrest.

Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County jail on no bond.