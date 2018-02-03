Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Lana Del Rey Before Concert

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 4:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, SAG Awards, Couples

John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Caitlin McHugh's Hotel Room Burglarized

Uma Thurman, Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Says Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her Years Ago, He Denies It

Arielle Kebbel, Julia Kebbel

Fifty Shades Freed's Arielle Kebbel Asks for Help Finding Missing Sister Julia Kebbel

Lana Del Rey, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is safe despite a very dangerous situation.

A man named Michael Hunt was arrested for attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking before the singer's concert at the Amway Center in Orlando, FLA., on Friday night, E! News can confirm.

The Orlando Police tweeted the information to the public on Saturday, "ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center."

Another tweet with more information explains that Hunt had made threats against the singer, was carrying a knife and had concert tickets on him at the time of the arrest.

Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County jail on no bond.

How to Achieve Lana Del Rey's Grammy Awards 2018 Cat-Eye in 5 Steps

Despite the unsettling events, Lana took to Twitter on Saturday to express her gratitude to her Floridian fans, writing, "Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows."

She added that her next show will be in the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lana Del Rey , Apple News , Arrests , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -