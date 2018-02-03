This Is Us Super Bowl 2018 Promo Urges Forgiveness for Crock-Pot

This Is Us is urging fans to put their differences aside, unite and forgive...the Crock-Pot.

In a recent episode of the NBC series, it was revealed that a faulty Crock-Pot was to blame for a devastating fire. In an promo for the show, the slow-cooker brand and the 2018 Super Bowl, which will air on Sunday right before a new episode, cast member Milo Ventimiglia urges forgiveness for the cooking device.

"The Big Game is fast approaching and many of us, this day brings an opportunity to gather with friends and family, loved ones that we don't get to see all that often," he says. "But in 2018, gathering with friend and family is...not as easy as what it used to be," the actor says, addressing the current political climate. The country is divided and sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground but this year, this year I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can't overcome it."

He then takes the lid off a Crock-Pot and serves himself some chili.

The ad concludes with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent.

"Milo knows the truth. It's time we all get along - #CrockPotIsInnocent," reads a post on the brand's Twitter page.