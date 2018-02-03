Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby No. 3

Congrats to Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato!

The 42-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actress are expecting their third child, his rep confirmed to E! News on Sunday, following media reports in her native Argentina and pregnancy speculation fueled by a photo she posted on Instagram last week that shows her wearing a loose-fitting top.

The two are parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2. News of their parents' upcoming arrival comes more than a year after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. He was underwent treatment in the United States.

Last April, Lopilato told reporters in Argentina that although her son had a long recovery ahead of him, he was doing "well."

It was reported late last year that Noah was continuing on the road to recovery.