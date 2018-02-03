Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby No. 3

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 12:41 PM

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images

Congrats to Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato!

The 42-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actress are expecting their third child, his rep confirmed to E! News on Sunday, following media reports in her native Argentina and pregnancy speculation fueled by a photo she posted on Instagram last week that shows her wearing a loose-fitting top.

The two are parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2. News of their parents' upcoming arrival comes more than a year after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. He was underwent treatment in the United States.

Last April, Lopilato told reporters in Argentina that although her son had a long recovery ahead of him, he was doing "well."

It was reported late last year that Noah was continuing on the road to recovery.

Bublé had taken a break from the spotlight for a while amid Noah's treatment. He and Lopilato appeared at a few public events last year. This March, Bublé is set to host the 2018 Juno Awardsin his native Canada.

Bublé is also set to perform at the British Summer Time event in London's Hyde Park this July.

