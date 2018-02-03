Paul Rudd Honored as Hasty Pudding's 2018 Man of the Year

Guys, your longtime boyfriend Paul Rudd got some mad love on Friday and showcased a rather busty look.

The 48-year-old Clueless and Ant-Man star was honored as the 2018 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.

At a ceremony on the famed Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, Rudd received a golden Hasty Pudding Pot and kisses on the cheek from male performers dressed in drag and was made to wear a bedazzled bra over his shirt, as per tradition.

"It's a nice fit," he joked.

"The day has been a blast. It's been great getting to meet a lot of people and see Harvard," he told students and reporters. "I've never been here before."