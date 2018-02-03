Inside Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner's Tumultuous, Ultimately Tragic Romance

This week, the LASD confirmed that Wagner was a person of interest. Not a suspect, authorities emphasized, nor was he a suspect in 2011. Just a person of interest.

"It's suspicious enough to make us think that something happened," Lt. John Corina, one of the detectives on the case now, says in the 48 Hours special. Wagner "absolutely does" know more than he's said, "because he's the last one to see her." He adds, "She got in the water somehow, and I don't think she got into the water by herself."

That sort of vague, lingering suspicion is exactly why it feels impossible to let go.

Walken, Wood and Wagner had dined ashore at a restaurant in Isthmus Cove on Catalina Island, off the Southern California coast. Wagner later wrote in his memoir Heart to Heart With Robert Wagner that he and Walken had been arguing about politics throughout the evening and, when they continued aboard the boat, Wood excused herself after about a half hour. An hour after that, he returned to their stateroom and she wasn't there. When he walked around looking for her he saw that the inflatable dinghy, the Valiant (named after his 1954 film Prince Valiant), wasn't there either; but, she had taken it out alone before, so he wasn't initially worried.

After 10 or 15 minutes, he went out to look for her in a smaller cruiser, a family spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times in 1981. Not finding her, he radioed ashore and eventually the Baywatch Isthmus patrol and Coast Guard started searching. At 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, a search helicopter spotted Wood's fully clothed body floating in the water about 100 yards off Catalina's Blue Cavern Point.

It was common knowledge by then that Wood was terrified by dark water, making the idea of her trying to clamber down to the dinghy in the dead of night far-fetched, but multiple people told police at the time that she was skilled with boats. Wagner said, however, that his wife wasn't a strong swimmer.

"It was only after I was told that she was dressed in a sleeping gown, heavy socks, and a parka that it dawned on me what had really occurred. Natalie obviously had trouble sleeping with that dinghy slamming up against the boat," Wagner wrote in Heart to Heart. "...She probably skidded on one of the steps after untying the ropes. The steps are slick as ice because of the algae and seaweed that's always clinging to them. After slipping on the steps, she hit her head against the boat...I only hope she was unconscious when she hit the water."