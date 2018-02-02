J.Lo & A. Rod Will Inspire Your S.O.'s Valentine's Day Gift

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 3:42 PM

Love is in the air! 

But, let's be honest: The pressure to get your loved one a Valentine's Day gift that demonstrates how much you care can put a damper on the pre-holiday preparations. 

Cue our gift guide (a.k.a. cheat sheet) for V-day gifts. In order to win big, first, you need to figure what kind of couple you are. Do you workout, then slay together like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? Or, are you a jet-setting power couple that needs matching shades like Beyoncé and Jay Z?

Either way, celebrity couples provide the perfect inspiration for all your gift giving needs! 

Celeb-Loved Lipstick Shades to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Beauty

Check out our couple-inspired gifts below!

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Sexy Slides

Baecation, anyone? Make sure you grab your matching slides, so you can channel your inner Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon.

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Givenchy

Logo Rubber Slide Sandals, $295

Mirror-Embellished Suede Slides, Now $285

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Matching Sweaters

During the holidays Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's matching knits are perfect. On a day to day, your knits don't have to be same. Instead, aim for complementary looks. 

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Tommy Jeans

Tommy Jeans Applique Logo Sweatshirt, $148

Tommy Jeans Patch V Neck Sweater, $210

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Puppy Parents

Do you and your significant other share a pet? Share the love like Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, and find the perfect gift for your pup or kitten! 

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Baublebar

Baublebar x Puppy Bowl Fluffy Dog Collar with Removable Bow, $28

Baublebar x Puppy Bowl Rover Dog Leash, $28

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Complementary Prints

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are the perfect pair with red florals. Take a note from their romance book and shop with prints that look go well together. 

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Zara

Floral Print Shirt, $35.90

Floral Print Wrap Blouse, Now $15.99

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Satin Kisses

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West are all about love and luxury. While you may not be able to afford the carriage, there is another channel the look.

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Slip

Silk Pillowcases, $99 each

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide

Workout Buddies

Do you and your boo go to the gym together? If so, do it in style like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide

Vooray

Roadie Duffle, $39.99

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide, Couples

Shades of Love

You can't be a powerful couple with matching shades. Case in point: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's private jet-worthy sunglasses.

ESC: V-Day Couples Gift Guide

Privé

The Benz, $29.95

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

