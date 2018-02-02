Aziz Ansari's Co-Star Lena Waithe Breaks Silence on Allegations Against Actor

She said people "have to have a dialogue."

"We have to start reeducating ourselves about what consent is, what's appropriate behavior at the workplace. We have to sort of create codes of conduct," she said.

The allegations made against Ansari have already sparked dialogues about the notion of consent in intimate situations and what constitutes sexual misconduct.

"'Cause also I think there's an element of—how do you know if you're breaking a rule if you aren't aware of the rules? Or how do you know what appropriate behavior is if no one's ever communicated to you what appropriate behavior is?" Waithe said. "Even though some people may assume, 'Well, of course we all know what appropriate behavior is,' but some people may not know. And I think it's about really educating ourselves and not stepping in it and just going, 'Oh, I'm sorry. My bad'—and sort of keep going."

"But it's about really sitting with yourself and educating yourself in terms of what consent is, what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like," she said. "And all of us starting to really act accordingly based on this new information that I think we have now. We all gotta start talking to each other, start educating each other."

Waithe is not only Ansari's co-star but also shared an Emmy with him last year. They won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for a Master of None episode they wrote together that is based on her own coming out story. She made history by winning the award, becoming the first black woman ever to win an Emmy for writing in a comedy series.

"Thank you Aziz for pushing me to co-write this bro, now we're standing here," Waithe said during her speech. "I love you forever."