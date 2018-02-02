How to Work Out Like Gwyneth Paltrow With the Tracy Anderson Method

Want to look as fit as Gwyneth Paltrow? You'll have to work hard for it...and clear your schedule.

The Oscar winner and Goop lifestyle company founder has for years utilized the help of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, creator of the Tracy Anderson Method.

"Gwyneth really focuses on a total body workout," Tracy Anderson Method VP of Training Maria Kelling told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "She's been doing it for so long. We're constantly changing things up."

She then demonstrated some moves, including arm and standing ab workouts as well as a more advanced one that makes you look like you're break-dancing.

"Lately, Gwyneth's really been liking moves where you're stretching and contracting," she said.

And if you're going to work out like Paltrow, you've going to have to go hard; Belling said the actress work out at the studio every day for two hours!