The Most Popular Fragrances in the US: Everyone Wants to Smell Like a VS Angel

Just in: Victoria's Secret reigns fragrance in the US market.
According to Influenster, a platform for reviews of beauty products, Victoria's Secret fragrances are talked about more than any other brand. It's most popular scent in Love Spell, with over 15,000 reviews on the site nationwide. From scrolling through, most of the reviews are positive—a great indicator that the $7 product is a must-have.
While reviews matter when online shopping and there is power in numbers, fragrance is a personal purchase. Your natural scents, style and environment play major roles in deciding what will complement you best.
Influenster clearly can't tell you what will smell best on you specifically. However, they are revealing what the people in your state are wearing and talking about just in time for Valentine's Day. After analyzing over 250,000 user-generated reviews, they broke down the most popular scents into a map, so you can see the smells that people are loving, based on where you live.
This map is useful if you're looking for a fragrance for someone else, as well. Since most of the fragrances were launched over five years ago, they have longevity in the market, so bare minimum, they must smell good.
After taking a careful glance through the buzz-worthy products, we made a number of observations that were downright surprising. Check out the six things we learned from "The Most Buzzed-About Fragrances For Her" below!
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle is for the southern belle
This fresh scent, composed of notes of orange, jasmine and rose, is the most popular fragrance in both Texas and Florida.
"This is a timeless classic," Megan, a reviewer from Texas, noted. "I have received more compliments with this perfume than any other and I wear lots of different perfumes. It's not expensive considering a little goes a long way."
CHANEL COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum, $75-$210
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy remains a best seller
Since its launch in 2008, the brand's Viva La Juicy collection has remained a money maker. In June of last year, Allure reported that a bottle of the fragrance was sold every minute of every day—crazy, right? Well, a lot of those sales are coming from Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Missouri, where it is the most popular scent.
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Victoria's Secret owns the most-reviewed fragrances in fourteen states. Love Spell is the winning fragrance nationwide, with over 15,000 reviews. However, Bombshell tied for first, winning "the most buzzed-about title in the most number of states." Apparently, everyone wants to smell like a VS Angel.
Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mist in Love Spell, Now $7
Swifties are making an impact
In Michigan, Taylor Swift is the queen of fragrance: "I love Taylor Swift and I love her perfume," Madison from Milan, MO said in her review. "It smells amazing [like] nothing I have ever smelled before! It's a decent price and if you are a fan of hers, you will love it. It also is long-lasting! I'm on my third bottle!"
Taylor Swift Wonderstruck Eau de Parfum, $7.99
DKNY Be Delicious is still a staple
The apple-shaped fragrance has been on the market for 14 years and remains the most popular fragrance in three states: Wyoming, Maine and Delaware.
"Love it! This has a really light and clean scent," LaKie from Boulder, WY stated. "It's not overwhelming which is really nice. It's pricey, but worth it. I've had the same bottle for about three years and it still smells great! And the bottle is so cute!"
DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum Spray, $70
Washington D.C. prefers roses
The rose is D.C.'s official flower, so it's no surprise that shoppers prefer the rose-infused scent of Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet.
Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, $60 - $125