Kylie Minogue Says Trademark Battle With Kylie Jenner Wasn't Personal

Kylie Minogue says her legal battle with Kylie Jenner wasn't personal and also denies making some rather shady remarks about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In 2014, Jenner tried to trademark the name "KYLIE" with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for "advertising services" and "endorsement services." In 2016, KDB, an Australian-based business representing Australian pop star and actress Minogue, filed a notice of opposition, stating that granting Jenner the trademark would "violate and diminish the prior and superior rights" of the singer and likely create "confusion resulting in damage and injury" to her. In 2017, the office rejected Jenner's claim.

"I've never met Kylie Jenner," Minogue told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Friday. "I've never met any member of the family—actually, I've met Kendall Jenner just in passing at a fashion event—but I honestly don't know them. It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say."

"Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important," she said. "I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win."