Watch Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel and More of Your Favorite Stars Complete the ALS Pepper Challenge

Can you handle the heat?
Well, celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen and more proved that they are the masters of spice when they accepted the ALS Pepper Challenge.
Several celebrities joined in bringing awareness to the progressive neurodegenerative disease by swapping out the cold waters of the Ice Bucket Challenge and trading it in for the heat of the habanero pepper.
Among them was The Voice judge Clarkson, who defeated the viral challenge in a video she shared with her followers on Instagram. And while the singer may have successfully chowed down on a habanero pepper, that doesn't mean she didn't go down without a fight. The 35-year-old jokingly managed to tell her challenger, Trisha Yearwood, "I can't stand you," while holding back tears.
After managing to soothe her taste buds, the singer challenged her hubby, Brandon Blackstock, and fellow Voice judges Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine to join in on the movement to bring awareness to a worthy cause.
Clarkson was not alone in her struggle to eat the spicy pepper, as Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks also challenged Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host got in on the action and ate an impressive three peppers. Unlike Clarkson, however, this tough guy ended up getting hiccups as he choked back the spicy food.
Even Cohen from Watch What Happens Live braved the heat and challenged the First Lady, Melania Trump, to eat the hot pepper.
One family, the Haberstrohs, decided to switch things up and revamp the former challenge to raise funds to find a cure for the disease after their mother was diagnosed with ALS. The update to the viral challenge comes after the widely successful Ice Bucket Challenge brought awareness to the disease and raised more than $115 million in eight weeks for the ALS Association.
