Ayesha and Steph Curry Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Curry party of five!
That's right—Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have another little one on the way. The CoverGirl ambassador adorably announced the big news on social media on Friday with a photo of her surprised self sporting a "Preggers" T-shirt.
"Heyyyy how did this happen?" the celebrity cook captioned the funny shot. "Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie!"
The little one will be her third child with her husband of six years. After the two wed in 2011, the athlete and foodie welcomed daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.
"We've been through the most amazing times together, I wouldn't change a thing. I've watched him grow into the most amazing man, husband and now father," she wrote of her NBA pro partner on her blog back in 2013.
With two little ladies already in the family, the proud parents were looking forward to all the future had in store.
"I think about the milestones from my childhood and what it will be like to watch our kids go through them. Taking Riley to her first day of school was a whirlwind. I can't imagine what middle school is going to be like, and high school, and graduation," Steph previously told Parenting. "All those little checkpoints are going to be fun, and there will be ups and downs along the way. Watching our children go through those life experiences will be amazing."
Now, there will be one more youngster to watch grow up! Congratulations you two!