The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Laughs Off Being on a Missing Persons List

Say what?

On Thursday, a post on the Facebook page of the North Coast Journal showcased a collage of photos of several people reported missing in Humboldt County, California, along with the question, "See anyone you recognize?"

"Yep, Rebekah Martinez is on this season of The Bachelor...." a user replied.

Indeed, season 22 contestant Bekah M. was on the list. The California Attorney General's website features an entry for the 22-year-old reality star, who is seen in a photo wearing peacock feather earrings. It says she was last seen on November 12.

Martinez, a nanny from Fresno, California, was actually seen onscreen in a Bachelor episode last Monday, and has for months remained active on Instagram and Twitter, where she addressed the issue of her being on the missing persons list by cracking a joke.

"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on The Bachelor??" she tweeted on Friday.

"Honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted," she added. "Let's play a game: Russian nesting doll or Bachelor contestant?"