Kate Middleton Shows Us Winter Fashion Done Right on Norway Visit With Prince William

Kate Middleton didn't sacrifice fashion to stay warm during her royal visit to Norway with Prince William.

On the final day of the tour, the Duchess of Cambridge bundled in up in a stunning burgundy coat by Dolce and Gabanna while visiting the Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo, where the TV drama Skam is filmed. Joined by Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, the royal couple met with stars from the popular program and learned about the making of the series, which highlights several challenges teenagers face growing up.

In addition to speaking to the actors, William and Kate chatted with students and mental health support staff about the impact of the show. William and Kate have been championing mental health awareness through the initiative Heads Together. While visiting with the students, Kate recalled her own school days and commented on Norway's chilly temperatures.

"I went to a school called Marlborough College and then on to university which is where I met William, to St Andrews university in Scotland," she said. "Miles away, freezing cold. But I can't complain about that being here. It's much colder here."