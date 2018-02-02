This Is Us: The Most Emotional Moments—Ever

We all know by now that an hour of watching This Is Us is equivalent to an hour of gross messy sobs.

That makes sense, given it's a show that killed off it's patriarch within the first five episodes, then spent two seasons forcing us to fall deeply in love with him while it ever-so-slowly started to reveal exactly how and when he died. There are emotional flashbacks lurking around any and all corners of This Is Us.

This weekend, right after the Super Bowl, viewers will really find out how Jack Pearson died. While we're anticipating more tears than ever to fall right into whatever is left of our football/commercial snacks (chili in a slow cooker, anyone?), it feels like a good time to celebrate some of the show's most emotional moments.