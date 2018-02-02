Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Her Audience $1 Million—See Their Priceless Reactions

Ellen DeGeneres wasn't the only one to receive presents for her birthday. The talk show host gave her audience $1 million to thank them for completing one million acts of good.

During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres explained she partnered with the cereal brand Cheerios to help spread kindness and achieve one million acts of goodwill. All of the members in her audience had done exactly that.

Kenya Hughes and John Hughes, for instance, used their own money to drive a U-Haul 800 miles and deliver supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Teacher Lori Gaines also donated her kidney to a mother of one of her students, and Dan McKernan quit his job to a open sanctuary for farm animals.

To thank her audience members for their kindness, DeGeneres wanted to give them something special. So, she surprised them with…a giant box of Cheerios.