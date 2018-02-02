Jennifer Aniston on a Friends Reunion: "Anything Is a Possibility...I Mean, George Clooney Got Married"

Jennifer Aniston, expect a few calls from some famous Friends. The Emmy winner stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to gift the talk show host with a custom doorbell and discuss her upcoming series with Reese Witherspoon (and determine who she's better friends with, Witherspoon or Ellen DeGeneres), when the discussion turned toward the question Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc can't escape: Will there ever be a Friends reunion?
Sparked by Aniston still doing the clap from the Friends theme song, DeGeneres asked if a reunion was even a possibility. "Is it even in the realm of possibility?"
"Anything is a possibility, Ellen," Aniston said. "Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married…That's like an anything can happen."
The cast and crew of Friends are routinely asked about reuniting, especially as networks turn to established properties for revivals to cut through the crowded TV landscape in attempts to attract viewers.
Friends reunion fever was sparked again recently thanks to a fake movie trailer featuring mostly clips from Cougar Town. "It's just, like, sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it's called Friends movie trailer," Kudrow toldConan O'Brien recently.
O'Brien pointed out the viral nature of the fake trailer and Kudrow said "something should be done" about capitalizing on the interest.
"I don't know what. I don't know what. They're rebooting everything, but I don't know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that's just sad," Kudrow said. "That's not fun!"
Schwimmer was on Megyn Kelly Today and told the host a reunion was not in the cards. "I just don't know if I want to see all of us with…like, walkers," he told the Megyn Kelly. "I doubt it. Thank you for asking, and moving on."
You can't blame people for asking. Will & Grace came back to life and was successful. Gilmore Girls returned on Netflix. Fox brought back 24, The X-Files and Prison Break. Roseanne is returning to ABC later this year. CBS has a Murphy Brown revival series on its schedule for 2018-2019. Revivals are here to stay, for now. Just maybe not for Friends.
"There will never be a Friends reunion movie," co-creator Marta Kauffmansaid at a 2016 TCA panel. Kauffman has said this for years. "Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family, there's no need anymore," she told E! News.