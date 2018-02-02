Rise's Super Bowl Music Video Is "Glorious" and Sure to Inspire You

Are you ready to get lost in the music? Rise sure hopes so. Fans will get an exclusive first look at NBC's new musical drama Rise during the Super Bowl, but you don't want to wait until then to get a glimpse—E! News has your exclusive first look at the cast's take on Macklemore's "Glorious."
Tony-winning Rise music director Tom Kitt is behind the new arrangement featured in the music video, which was shot on the New York set and in various neighborhoods. Rise hails from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood veteran Jason Katims and Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller. Katims serves as showrunner on Rise.
The new series, like the music video above, explores the power of music. How I Met Your Mother veteran Josh Radnor stars as teacher Lou Mazzuchelli, who must shed his own self-doubts to take over the school's lackluster theater program. In doing so, he helps galvanize the school's faculty and students, and the entire working-class town in the process. Get a taste of that happening in the music video above.
"We are giving them an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives," Radnor's character says in the video.
Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk also star.
Rise isn't your typical bright and shiny TV musical. See for yourself when the show premieres Tuesday, March 13 after This Is Us on NBC.
