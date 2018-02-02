Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers Get Hilariously Hammered on Late Night

James Corden has "Carpool Karaoke," Jimmy Fallon has "Ew!," and Seth Meyers has…"Day Drinking." The 44-year-old host revived the dormant segment on NBC's Late Night Thursday, and thanks to Kelly Clarkson, it's already an instant classic. It began with Meyers chugging a beer before getting behind the bar at New York City's Top of the Standard. The duo then took turns crafting drinks inspired by Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton and The Voice. In the "Blake Shelton," for example, Clarkson mixed bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, Southern Comfort—and since he's dating Gwen Stefani, she topped it off with "some B-A-N-A-N-A-S." After Clarkson admitted to having bad breath, a tipsy Meyers told her, "No, it's great. Blow right in my face." After a few more drinks, Clarkson and Meyers took the same cognitive test Donald Trump did.

After taking another shot, Meyers confessed that he's a big "fan" and "Since U Been Gone" is one of his favorite songs. He proceeded to scream-yell it at Clarkson, who burst into a giggle fit.