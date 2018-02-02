Jennifer Lopez Addresses Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Guess' Paul Marciano

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out after Guess co-founder Paul Marciano faced sexual harassment claims that he ultimately denies.

Just one day after celebrating the fashion brand's new Spring 2018 campaign, the singer and actress is making it clear that she doesn't support inappropriate behavior.

"My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct," Jennifer said in a statement to E! News. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women."

The message comes after former Guess model Kate Upton tweeted vague accusations about Paul on Wednesday night.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo," Kate wrote on Twitter.