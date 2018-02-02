Jimmy Kimmel Live! Presents "Mean Tweets NFL Edition #3" With Danny Amendola, Peyton Manning and More

NFL players are used to hearing trash talk on the field.

But, in the age of social media, athletes are also fielding it on Twitter. So, before Super Bowl LII airs on NBC Sunday, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! invited Rashad Jennings, Gerald McCoy, Travis Kelce, Terry Bradshaw, TY Hilton, Peyton Manning, Fletcher Cox, Ryan Tannehill, Jarvis Landry, Earl Thomas, Amari Cooper, Jason Pierre Paul, Emmanuel Sanders, Danny Amendola, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib to appear in "Mean Tweets NFL Edition #3."

The segment aired Thursday and featured players past and present not only reading the cruelest things Twitter users have written about them, but also delivering their own clap-backs.

