Olive Garden Reveals Italian Pasta Nachos Just in Time for Super Bowl 2018

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 6:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keanu Reeves, Squarespace, Super Bowl 2018, Ad

Super Bowl 2018 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Running During the Game

Julie Bowen, Scott Phillips

Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Husband Separate After 13 Years of Marriage

Beyonce, Super Bowl, 2013

10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever

Olive Garden, Pasta Nachos

Olive Garden

Time for another trip to the neighborhood Olive Garden—and it's not because of never-ending salad and bread sticks.

Before millions of Americans treat themselves to delicious food on Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant chain has introduced a new menu item that may cause some stomachs to growl.

Olive Garden now has loaded pasta chips—AKA Italian pasta nachos—on their menu for guests of all ages.

Those in the kitchen take homemade pasta chips that are lightly fried and layered with Italian cheeses and a hearty meat sauce. They are then topped with cherry peepers and an Alfredo drizzle.

Photos

Stars Really Do Eat

As for how they make those pasta chips, we're told chefs fry sheets of fresh lasagna that have been cut into squares.

We're sorry but did we just make you starving hungry?

While we would never ask you to pass on pizza, wings and booze on Super Bowl Sunday, this new twist on Italian food sure is tempting.

Fortunately, it's not a one-day only taste testing opportunity. It's going to be on the menu in the days and weeks to come!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Food , Viral , Fast Food , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -