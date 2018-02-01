Welcome to Station 19! See the First Trailer for ABC's Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Get ready for a three block trip, Grey's Anatomy fans!

During tonight's new episode of the long-running ABC medical drama, the network finally debuted the first look at their new Shondaland series Station 19, aka the formerly untitled Grey's spinoff. We've got to say, if those brief few moments are any indication, the new series is going to be red hot. And not just because, like Jason George's Ben Warren, we're leaving Grey Sloan Memorial behind to chase fires with the crew of the titular fire station.

Aside from showing Ben in his new habitat, the trailer gives us our first look at new leading lady Jaina Lee Ortiz, who stars in Station 19 as Andy Herrera, the Meredith Grey-esque main character, who has no shortage of hot men to make out with.