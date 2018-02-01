Recording Academy Announces Task Force to Improve "Female Advancement" at Grammy Awards

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow appears ready to address gender bias head-on at the Grammy Awards.

Less than a week after viewers, fans and musicians alike spoke up about the lack of female winners on music's biggest night, changes may be on the horizon.

In a new statement, Neil addressed several topics making headlines. One of them was his controversial remarks that women need to "step up" to earn awards.

"After hearing from many friends and colleagues, I understand the hurt that my poor choice of words following last Sunday's GRAMMY telecast has caused," he shared. "I also now realize that it's about more than just my words. Because those words, while not reflective of my beliefs, echo the real experience of too many women. I'd like to help make that right."

Neil revealed that the Recording Academy is establishing an independent task force to "review every aspect of what we do as an organization and identify where we can do more to overcome the explicit barriers and unconscious biases that impede female advancement in the music community."