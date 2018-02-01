Mark Salling's Cause of Death Revealed

Fans of Mark Salling have some more official information relating to his death.

Just a couple days after the Glee star was found dead at a park in the San Fernando Valley, an autopsy has been complete.

According to the Los Angeles Coroner, the cause of death is asphyxia by hanging and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed and the body is ready for pick up.

The news comes after a source revealed details about Mark's life as he awaited sentencing in a child pornography case.

"He isolated himself in that house in Sunland and was a very depressed, lonely human," the source told E! News. "He had demons he was wrestling with for many years."