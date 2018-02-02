Altered Carbon Had Joel Kinnaman Naked and Covered in Strange Goo for 2 Days (It Is a Sci-Fi Series After All)

Altered Carbon, Netflix's new ambitious science fiction series, required its stars to do things they've never done before, including warn their families about certain scenes. To say the show not safe for work is a bit of an understatement.

For stars Martha Higareda and Renee Elise Goldsberry, it was action sequences that were new to them, but Joel Kinnaman had a little different first experience...and it involved goo.

"I spent the first two days buck naked in front of 250 people I just met," Kinnaman told E! News. "So, I've never done that before."

That goo Kinnaman spent days in was while his character was "re-sleeved," which means having his consciousness placed into a new body. There are tubes involves and basically a giant plastic bag. And goo. You can see it in the trailer.