Gal Gadot's Pink & Red Outfit Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Look

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 12:37 PM

ESC: Gal Gadot

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Why choose to wear red or pink on Valentine's Day when you can wear both?

Celebs are pairing the two hues for an impactful outfit on and off of the red carpet. Based on their looks, we're convinced this is the combination of the season.

Just take Gal Gadot. It's easy to fall in love with her red heart-shaped top and bubblegum pink suit. With natural-toned makeup and a red statement lip, the Wonder Woman star masters this feminine, tailored style, and demonstrates a bright and fun look you can wear on Valentine's Day (or any other occasion).

She isn't the only one wearing the holiday-inspired hues together. From Selena Gomez to Tracee Ellis Ross, it's become a Hollywood trend.

Photos

Celeb-Loved Lipstick Shades to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Beauty

Get inspired! Check out how stars are wearing the trend below.

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

The black-ish star is red hot in a satin sweatsuit-inspired look, featuring pink stripes.

ESC: Andra Day

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andra Day

The "Rise Up" singer is a retro dream with this pink and red dress, paired with red velvet heels.

ESC: Nicole Scherzinger

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

This singer has mastered color blocking with long-sleeve hot pink top, a red pencil skirt and red heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

This red and pink combo certainly suits the actress.

ESC: Maisie Williams

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star takes a different approach, sporting a red and cream sweater with pink glittering design. The actress then adds pink pants and glitter shoes to create an outfit you cannot miss.

ESC: Madeline Brewer, SAG Awards Trends

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Madeline Brewer

With a more subtle approach, the Handmaid's Tale actress pairs her blush-toned dress with red velvet heels and a red lip.

ESC: Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Selena Gomez

This singer adds a green clutch to her red and pink combo to create this standout red carpet outfit.

ESC: Lily Collins

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Lilly Collins

The actress opts for a red and pink gown, and it's perfect on the red carpet.

