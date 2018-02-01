Guess' Paul Marciano Denies Sexual Harassment Claims and Slams Kate Upton's Appearance

Guess cofounder and CCO Paul Marciano has denied Kate Upton's accusations of sexual harassment.

According to TMZ, Marciano claims he has neither touched Upton nor been left alone with the 25-year-old supermodel.

"If she has a claim, there's one place to tell the truth and that's in court or to the police," he told the celebrity news outlet.

Upton used to model for Guess; however, Marciano told TMZ she would arrive on set after late nights "looking terrible." The fashion executive claimed the brand decided to cut ties with Upton and that she's using this as incentive, TMZ reports.