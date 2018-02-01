Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman Recalls His Experiences With Racism

Chadwick Boseman may be making history, but he has not forgotten his own.

As the star leading Marvel's highly anticipated film, Black Panther, the 41-year-old actor will portray the first black superhero at the helm of his eponymous film in the Marvel Universe. While the moment is a significant one, Boseman is cautious to make larger projections about what the movie could mean beyond the silver screen.

"I hesitate to jump on that 'Oh, it's a movement' thing. Because it depends on how it opens. I mean, it's got to happen first, right?" he told Mr Porter. "People need to show up and not bootleg it."