Kate Middleton and Princess Mette-Marit Give Off Frozen Vibes in Norway

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Bae Fragrance

Kim Kardashian Is Sending Valentine's Day Gifts to Her Famous "Haters"

Mom, Allison Janney, Anna Faris

Anna Faris & Allison Janney Can Hardly Believe That Mom Is Turning 100

Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres

Jimmy Kimmel Hides Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Gift in His Crotch

Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Norway on Thursday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child together, are currently on day three of their royal tour. Earlier today, they left Stockholm and landed at the Oslo Gardermoen Airport.

Upon their arrival in Norway, William and Kate were greeted by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway at the airport.

Kate and Mette-Marit were photographed next to each other at the airport on Thursday and between Kate's blue Catherine Walker coat, Mette-Marit's beautiful icy-blond hair and the snowfall, this picture is giving us major Frozen vibes.

Read

Kate Middleton Wears Houndstooth Coat Resembling Princess Diana's During Stockholm Visit

Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

After arriving at the airport, William and Kate then traveled to the Royal Palace and were greeted by the King and Queen. Members of the Norwegian Royal Family then accompanied the couple as they visited the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park, located within the Palace Gardens.

Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace shared on Twitter that William and Kate's travel plans had been changed due to the weather. "Unfortunately the snowy weather in Stockholm today has meant that TRH's travel plans have had to be changed. This morning's engagement at Uppsala Airbase will not go ahead," the account shared.

During their second day of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway, Kate was spotted wearing a houndstooth coat, also by Catherine Walker. The coat resembled one that the late Princess Diana had worn in 1990 at the christening of Princess Eugenie.

On Tuesday, during William and Kate's first day of their royal tour, the couple competed in a hockey shootout at Vasaparken park.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Frozen , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -