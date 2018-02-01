It's Lit! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Fire in Red Lace Slip Dress

ESC: Dare to Wear, Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Lace, lingerie, red hues—Chrissy Teigen just combined everything we love about Valentine's Day into one daytime outfit and it's genius.

Typically, these romance-inducing elements are saved for date nights or evenings in, but according to the expecting mother, you don't have to save your V-Day look for the end of the day. 

Chrissy made her case earlier this week, walking on to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon set in a red silk slip dress with lace details, a matching blazer from Styland, metallic heels and Le Vian diamond rings. While the dress by itself may have been borderline risqué for the occasion, the blazer added sophistication—take note.

If you take inspiration from this star, your red hot look for the holiday will last all day long (no mid-day changes required). During the day, wear a blazer over your mid-length dress and pair with natural, understated makeup. Then, when it's time to meet your significant other or best girlfriends, simply take off your jacket and add a statement lip. Fast, easy and fashionable—what more could you want?

Take a look through our Chrissy-inspired dress below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

PrettyLittleThing

Burgundy Strappy Sheer Panel Sequin Bodycon Dress, $60

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

Boohoo

Sadie Woven Cami Dress & Duster Co-ord, $19

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

MALÌPARMI

 
Formal Dress, Now $118 
 

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

Banana Republic

Bias-Cut Midi Slip Dress, Now $116.99

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

FLEUR OF ENGLAND

Lace-Detail Silk-Blend Satin Slip Dress, $187

ESC: Dare to Wear, Valentine's Day Market

Fleur du Mal

Cowlneck Silk Slip, $485

