Sarah Jessica Parker "Heartbroken" Over Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City 3 Comment

"What was your reaction to Kim Cattrall telling Piers Morgan that you were never friends just colleagues?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Parker during Wednesday's show.
"Just...heartbroken," Parker told Cohen. "I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it because I was just...I don't know I found it really upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience."
"So...it's sad but I'm kind of...I don't know, I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. So I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken," she continued. "That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privileged."
When Cohen asked about the idea of Sharon Stone playing the role of Samantha in Sex and the City 3, Parker said she thinks it's a "really interesting idea."
Cattrall recently named her top replacements for Samantha on Twitter. After Parker said she wantsEllen DeGeneres to play the role, Kim commented saying that DeGeneres would "be fabulous!" She also told her Twitter followers, "I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️. But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"