Michelle Obama Admits Barack Obama Has the Worst Room in Their New House

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
It's been a little over a year since Michelle Obama and Barack Obama moved out of the White House, and it looks like the former president isn't happy with his new bedroom.
During Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former first lady weighed in on whether her husband got the room he wanted when they moved into their new home.
"Oh no, no no. He – no, no, he still talks about this," Michelle said in her first TV interview since leaving the White House. "He got so shortchanged on this whole deal. He doesn't have enough closet space… sorry! He's got the smallest room for his office."
In fact, it looks like the couple's youngest daughter Sasha Obama, 16, did a little better than her dear old dad. Michelle told host Ellen DeGeneres Sasha has a two-room suit with a living room and bedroom that's "all decked out."
"So, he's really hating on her," Michelle teased.
However, it looks like Malia Obama, who's currently studying at Harvard University, is the one who really got the short end of the stick.
"She's got a room up in the attic somewhere," Michelle teased, later adding. "Yeah, you don't waste rooms on college kids."
Then again, every room in the Obama's house is sure to be grand. According to The Washington Post, the family lives in an eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath mansion that the Obamas purchased for $8.1 million after renting the property.
Michelle and Barack have decided to stay in the nation's capital at least until Sasha finishes high school—she is currently a junior. And while some may think it would be awkward to live right down the street from the White House, Michelle says this isn't the case.
"Ya, no it's not," she said. "I mean, you know, the thing I learned in those eight years is that home is where we make it and we were in the White House for eight years, but it wasn't the house, it was us in it. It was our value and our love for each other. We just moved that to another house."
However, it looks like the family's dogs Bo and Sunny are still getting used to the new digs.
"But it is odd because now I have a door and a door bell and people actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it," Michelle said, "and the dogs, Bo and Sunny, don't know what a doorbell is. So, the doorbell rings and they're like I've never heard that before."
In addition to discussing life after the White House, Michelle talked about her awkward gift exchange with current first lady Melania Trump on inauguration day in 2017. The former first lady also brought a few gifts for DeGeneres in honor of her 60th birthday. As a slight nod to their 2016 trip to CVS, Michelle returned to the retail pharmacy andgot DeGeneres boxed wine, Metamucil, a pushup aid and a Barack Obama chia pet.
Watch the video to see the full interview.
To see the full episode, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Feb. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.